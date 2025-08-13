Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) versus America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Critical Contrast

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) and America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worksport and America’s Car-Mart”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $8.48 million 2.32 -$16.16 million ($6.60) -0.57 America’s Car-Mart $1.39 billion 0.27 $17.93 million $2.09 21.85

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America’s Car-Mart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Worksport has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America’s Car-Mart has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and America’s Car-Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -165.61% -92.59% -64.71% America’s Car-Mart 1.29% 2.01% 0.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Worksport and America’s Car-Mart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 3 0 3.00 America’s Car-Mart 0 0 0 1 4.00

Worksport presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.51%. Given Worksport’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than America’s Car-Mart.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats Worksport on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. It serves its products to automotive accessories, consumer electronics, and residential and commercial HVAC system markets. The company also sells its products through wholesalers, private labels, distributors, and online retail channels, including eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and e-commerce platform hosted on Shopify. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

