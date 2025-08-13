Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,847,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.23% of Wintrust Financial worth $770,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $163,767,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $51,754,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,613,000 after purchasing an additional 337,763 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,562,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,981,000 after purchasing an additional 320,954 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.93. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer acquired 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $103,265.65. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,265.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,965,818.24. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile



Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

