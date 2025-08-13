Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,364,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Jackson Financial worth $784,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,288,000 after purchasing an additional 694,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,036,000 after acquiring an additional 487,803 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,367,000 after acquiring an additional 420,245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,193,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 9,833.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 174,830 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE JXN opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,572.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.76. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of ($471.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,333.33%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.