Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,096,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.60% of The Ensign Group worth $788,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 269,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,051.32. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $290,794.53. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,985.22. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,377. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $164.21.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.