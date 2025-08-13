Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 37,164 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,533,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Medpace worth $771,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $212,131,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 325,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,159,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,372,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 262,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after purchasing an additional 120,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,532,000 after buying an additional 114,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $459.29 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $501.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.25 and its 200-day moving average is $328.74.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.60.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.14, for a total transaction of $3,376,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,883,050. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,350. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,788 shares of company stock worth $51,018,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

