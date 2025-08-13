Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 145,125 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,002,449 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $787,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,448,000 after buying an additional 3,764,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3,767.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,751,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,503,000 after buying an additional 2,680,261 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,741,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,569,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 1,045,335 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7,804.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 930,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 919,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 610.0%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.30%.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

