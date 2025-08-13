Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,821,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.20% of HealthEquity worth $779,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $49,787,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 47.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 416.4% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 51,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

In other news, Director Jon Kessler sold 97,767 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $10,954,792.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,403,750. This trade represents a 56.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,553.84. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HQY opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

