Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,654,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Alcoa worth $782,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Alcoa by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.23.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

