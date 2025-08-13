Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,987,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of New York Times worth $792,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYT. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on New York Times and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

New York Times Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $58.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other New York Times news, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $950,595.41. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,826.42. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $479,728. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.