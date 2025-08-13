Vanguard Group Inc. Has $783.37 Million Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,065,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.84% of CAVA Group worth $783,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.30. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.65.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.65 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.72.

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 31,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $2,394,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 792,318 shares in the company, valued at $59,550,620.88. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $364,150.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 236,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,763,690.20. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,603 shares of company stock worth $4,522,089. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

