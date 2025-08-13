Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,312,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.82% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $790,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 38.5% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $124.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

