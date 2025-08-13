Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 35,382 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,177,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Oshkosh worth $769,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $8,467,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSK opened at $138.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.18 and a 200 day moving average of $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $139.95.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

