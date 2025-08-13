UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00.

LIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Life360 from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Life360 from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LIF opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. Life360 has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $84.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.10 and a beta of 3.46.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Life360 will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life360 news, General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $37,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 105,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,415.22. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $229,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $919,500. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,793 shares of company stock valued at $7,156,984 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life360 by 3,865.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,683,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Life360 by 320.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 418,493 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Life360 by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 411,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 190,422 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life360 by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 200,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 185,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life360 by 2,245.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 181,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

