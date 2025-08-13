Reviewing Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) & Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Ichor has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor -2.23% -0.77% -0.54% Synaptics -4.45% 4.32% 2.32%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 3 3 0 2.50 Synaptics 0 1 5 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ichor and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ichor presently has a consensus price target of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.86%. Synaptics has a consensus price target of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.28%. Given Synaptics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synaptics is more favorable than Ichor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ichor and Synaptics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $929.18 million 0.70 -$20.82 million ($0.61) -31.00 Synaptics $1.07 billion 2.42 -$47.80 million ($1.21) -55.78

Ichor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synaptics. Synaptics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ichor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Synaptics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synaptics beats Ichor on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. In addition, it manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. The company primarily markets its products to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in Japan. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions. It also provides Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, automobiles, and other applications; TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design; and ForcePad. In addition, the company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on smartphones and tablets; and TouchView products, a touch controller and display driver integration product. Further, it provides TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; ultra-low power edge artificial intelligence platform for battery powered wireless devices; wireless connectivity solutions comprising Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global positioning system, global navigation satellite system, and ULE; and voice over IP and digital enhanced cordless telecommunications solutions. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers to mobile and PC OEMs; IoT OEMs; and automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

