RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) & Star (NASDAQ:STHO) Head-To-Head Comparison

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) and Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of RE/MAX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Star shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of RE/MAX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Star shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RE/MAX and Star’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RE/MAX 3.19% -51.38% 4.88% Star -50.51% -32.44% -18.41%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

RE/MAX has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RE/MAX and Star”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RE/MAX $307.68 million 0.56 $7.12 million $0.47 18.30 Star $113.30 million 0.91 -$86.75 million ($4.32) -1.79

RE/MAX has higher revenue and earnings than Star. Star is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RE/MAX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RE/MAX and Star, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RE/MAX 0 1 0 0 2.00 Star 0 0 0 0 0.00

RE/MAX presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.65%. Given RE/MAX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than Star.

Summary

RE/MAX beats Star on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand. It also provides kvCORE platform, which integrates a suite of digital products that enables agents, brokers, and teams to establish and manage client relationships; and RE/MAX University platform, a learning hub designed to help each agent in their professional expertise. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Star

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

