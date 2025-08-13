Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 738,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,195,000 after buying an additional 190,194 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 16,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total transaction of $6,377,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,494,892 shares in the company, valued at $489,572,657.16. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,674,273. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $203.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.27 and a 200-day moving average of $173.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

