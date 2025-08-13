First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) vs. Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Financial Survey

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Solar and Tigo Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 1 4 23 2 2.87 Tigo Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Solar currently has a consensus target price of $224.2715, indicating a potential upside of 21.41%. Tigo Energy has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 254.33%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than First Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

92.1% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

First Solar has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 28.95% 15.57% 10.36% Tigo Energy -69.01% -434.06% -63.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Solar and Tigo Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $4.21 billion 4.71 $1.29 billion $11.69 15.80 Tigo Energy $54.01 million 1.55 -$62.75 million ($0.84) -1.51

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Tigo Energy. Tigo Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Solar beats Tigo Energy on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. It designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. The company's residual business operations include project development activities, operations and maintenance services, and the sale of PV solar power systems to third-party customers. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

