DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,054,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.58% of DaVita worth $773,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $3,864,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in DaVita by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in DaVita by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price target on DaVita in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $132.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.07 and a 52-week high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,700. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

