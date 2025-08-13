Contrasting Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and UBS (OTCMKTS:OUBSF)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) and UBS (OTCMKTS:OUBSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares and UBS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 UBS 0 0 0 0 0.00

Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.53%. Given UBS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UBS is more favorable than Guaranty Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $123.09 million 4.21 $31.54 million $3.14 14.55 UBS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and UBS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than UBS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and UBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 17.15% 10.13% 1.02% UBS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats UBS on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trustee, custodial and escrow, investment management, retirement plan, ATM, night depository, direct deposit, and cashier's check services, as well as online and mobile banking services; debit cards; letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

