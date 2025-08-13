Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.25% of RenovoRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNXT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth $3,433,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Monday, May 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RenovoRx from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RenovoRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ramtin Agah acquired 21,000 shares of RenovoRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 734,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,244. This trade represents a 2.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RenovoRx Price Performance

RNXT stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. RenovoRx, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.26.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

