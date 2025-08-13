Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 112,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SABA opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

The business also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 740.0%.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

