Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,271 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CFO Adam Taich sold 4,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $33,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 331,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,180.40. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $77,546.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,083,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,994,087.50. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,872 shares of company stock valued at $173,238. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.63. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

