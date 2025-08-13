Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

