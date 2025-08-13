Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 5,188 Shares of MFS MUNI INC TR (NYSE:MFM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in MFS MUNI INC TR (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MFS MUNI INC TR were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MFS MUNI INC TR by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 255,120 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MFS MUNI INC TR by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,827,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 201,691 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MFS MUNI INC TR in the fourth quarter worth $4,288,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MFS MUNI INC TR by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 654,988 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 124,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS MUNI INC TR by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 103,401 shares in the last quarter.

MFS MUNI INC TR stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. MFS MUNI INC TR has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

