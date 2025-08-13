Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,413,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Aurora Innovation worth $776,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 196,870 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 24,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 157,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 995,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 257,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 330,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,116. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 162,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $990,255.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 162,337 shares in the company, valued at $990,255.70. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.49. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

