Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 730 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.0%

VGK opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $79.57.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

