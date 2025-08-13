Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,302,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,296 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,183,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,929,000 after buying an additional 1,062,615 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,240,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,882,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 576,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,184,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,141,000 after acquiring an additional 69,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of -256.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,171.43%.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,795.07. The trade was a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $2,115,130.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 619,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,230. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

