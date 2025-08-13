Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 163,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 364,307 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:HLT opened at $268.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.49. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.40.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

