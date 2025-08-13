Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,416 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a market cap of $900.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.87.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

