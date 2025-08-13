Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,655,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,044,000 after buying an additional 886,741 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,656,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,914,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 60,054 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 616,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,412,000.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of OUNZ opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

