Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISPY. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISPY stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $918.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

