Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $627,000 Position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,085 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RKLB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,888 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 45,237 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 22.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $21,328,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,083,053 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,208.53. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 28,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $772,820.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 540,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,412,875.88. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,039 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

RKLB opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.51 and a beta of 2.17. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RKLB. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

