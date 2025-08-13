Analyzing TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) and Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TPI Composites and Global Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites -15.28% N/A -26.51% Global Industrial 5.00% 22.89% 12.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of TPI Composites shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Global Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of TPI Composites shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.3% of Global Industrial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites 2 4 1 0 1.86 Global Industrial 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TPI Composites and Global Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TPI Composites presently has a consensus price target of $1.7333, suggesting a potential upside of 875.43%. Given TPI Composites’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Global Industrial.

Volatility and Risk

TPI Composites has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Industrial has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TPI Composites and Global Industrial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites $1.33 billion 0.01 -$240.71 million ($4.78) -0.04 Global Industrial $1.32 billion 1.03 $61.00 million $1.71 20.66

Global Industrial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPI Composites. TPI Composites is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Industrial beats TPI Composites on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPI Composites

(Get Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Global Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials. The company offers industrial and MRO products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, Interion, and Absocold trademarks. It serves businesses; state, local, and private educational organizations; and government entities through relationship marketers, e-commerce sites, signature campaigns, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Systemax Inc. Global Industrial Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.