Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,839,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,219 shares of company stock worth $49,674,273. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $203.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.53.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

