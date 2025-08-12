Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 5,555 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.04% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $1,026,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 405,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,423,000 after purchasing an additional 308,540 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.5%

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $436.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $531.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $469.11 and its 200 day moving average is $462.95.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 15.0%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNSL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.