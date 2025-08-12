Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 392,875 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,965,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 392,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Toll Brothers worth $1,052,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,615,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $440,586 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.