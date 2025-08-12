Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.05 Billion Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,563,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.97% of Lincoln Electric worth $1,052,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $110,062,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15,932.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,118,000 after buying an additional 334,582 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22,146.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after buying an additional 290,562 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after buying an additional 188,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 51.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 405,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,715,000 after buying an additional 137,330 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $238.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.76. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $246.83.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total transaction of $1,770,878.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,254,903.34. This represents a 19.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

