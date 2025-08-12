Seaport Res Ptn Has Bullish Estimate for Airbnb Q3 Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABNB. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.72.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.30 on Monday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.89.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $849,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 461,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,680,505.46. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $83,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 209,777 shares in the company, valued at $29,240,816.03. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,671,023 shares of company stock worth $223,195,427 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

