Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jones Trading raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Shares of RITM opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

