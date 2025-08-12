Reviewing CONCRETE PUMPING (NASDAQ:BBCP) & Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) and CONCRETE PUMPING (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Select Water Solutions and CONCRETE PUMPING”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Water Solutions $1.45 billion 0.68 $30.64 million $0.31 26.56 CONCRETE PUMPING $425.87 million 0.86 $16.21 million $0.22 32.09

Analyst Ratings

Select Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CONCRETE PUMPING. Select Water Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONCRETE PUMPING, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Select Water Solutions and CONCRETE PUMPING, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Water Solutions 0 0 3 2 3.40 CONCRETE PUMPING 0 2 1 0 2.33

Select Water Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $14.8750, suggesting a potential upside of 80.63%. CONCRETE PUMPING has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.39%. Given Select Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Select Water Solutions is more favorable than CONCRETE PUMPING.

Volatility and Risk

Select Water Solutions has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONCRETE PUMPING has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Select Water Solutions and CONCRETE PUMPING’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Water Solutions 2.26% 3.69% 2.34% CONCRETE PUMPING 3.57% 5.33% 1.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Select Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of CONCRETE PUMPING shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Select Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of CONCRETE PUMPING shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Select Water Solutions beats CONCRETE PUMPING on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment engages in the recycling, gathering, transferring, and disposal of water through a network of permanent pipeline infrastructure, semi-permanent pipeline infrastructure, water recycling facilities, earthen pits, water sources, and SWDs; provides solids management services; and develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent infrastructure solutions. The Chemical Technologies segment provides technical solutions, products, and services related to chemical applications in the oil and gas industry. This segment develops, manufactures, and manages logistics; and provides chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions for pressure pumpers and oil and gas producers, as well as offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells, corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. It primarily serves oil and gas producers. The company was formerly known as Select Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to Select Water Solutions, Inc. in May 2023. Select Water Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CONCRETE PUMPING

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of approximately 930 boom pumps, 90 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 300 stationary pumps, and 115 waste management trucks. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

