Research Analysts Set Expectations for Adeia Q3 Earnings

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Adeia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adeia’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Adeia’s FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

ADEA opened at $14.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.53. Adeia has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADEA. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth about $11,622,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,656,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,902,000 after purchasing an additional 874,098 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Adeia by 122.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 528,617 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Adeia by 1,193.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 321,976 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Adeia’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

