OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

KIDS has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on OrthoPediatrics and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 6.66. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.12.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

