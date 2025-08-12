Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Orion Group

Orion Group Stock Down 3.6%

Insider Transactions at Orion Group

NYSE ORN opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $264.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.03. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 419,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,594.05. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 119,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Group by 171.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.