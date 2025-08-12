Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONB

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.8%

ONB stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $633.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.83 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.