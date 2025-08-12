Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lifetime Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LCUT opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.65. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $131.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. Research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,447,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 102,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

