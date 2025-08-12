Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.1111.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.2%

KRG opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $211.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 133.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,071,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,616,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 332.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,509,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,776,000 after buying an additional 1,160,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,727,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

