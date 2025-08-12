Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMPR. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

KMPR opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.27. Kemper has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $73.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Kemper announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kemper news, Director Jason N. Gorevic purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 22,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,618.08. This represents a 9.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.71 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,323 shares in the company, valued at $637,032.33. The trade was a 5.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,845. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Kemper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 4.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Kemper by 50.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

