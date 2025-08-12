KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KALA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of KALA BIO from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

KALA BIO Stock Performance

Shares of KALA opened at $7.20 on Friday. KALA BIO has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that KALA BIO will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark T. Iwicki sold 13,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $53,040.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,316.33. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 41,335 shares of company stock worth $162,876 over the last 90 days. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KALA BIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in KALA BIO by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,201,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 310,559 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP raised its position in KALA BIO by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 598,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 155,279 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in KALA BIO by 52.8% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103,650 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in KALA BIO by 35.7% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 298,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 78,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in KALA BIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

