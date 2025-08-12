Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KALU. Wolfe Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.00.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.70 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 79.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

