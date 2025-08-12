J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

J & J Snack Foods Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $106.40 and a 52 week high of $180.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.42.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J & J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J & J Snack Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

